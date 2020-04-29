LeBron James Leads the Live All-Star Tribute 'Graduate Together' to the Class of 2020 via Networking, Digital Platforms – Up News Info

Los Angeles Laker superstar LeBron James has long supported school achievement through his philanthropic efforts.

Now, James is leading an unprecedented effort to celebrate America's high school seniors, many of whom, due to the coronavirus, will not be enjoying a graduation ceremony. The one-hour special, which is called Graduating together: America honors 2020 high school class, will air simultaneously on all broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC) and on a variety of digital platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, PeopleTV, and Complex Networks.

Curated by high school students and educators across the country, with the support of the American Federation of Teachers, this national commercial-free broadcast will include a collection of graduation speeches, celebrity performances, and inspirational vignettes. Suggestions and stories are already being collected through GraduateTogether2020.com.

Celebrities such as Bad Bunny, Charli D & # 39; Amelio, Dixie D & # 39; Amelio, Chika, YBN Cordae, Loren Gray, HER, the Jonas Brothers, Brandan Bmike Odums, Ben Platt, Henry Platt, Jonah Platt, Megan Rapinoe, Yara Shahidi, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams, Malala Yousafzai will make appearances and perform in Graduating together.

XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation and The Entertainment Industry Foundation have partnered to create the event, the product of which will support teachers and organizations that address the needs of students and families in underserved communities affected by school closings.

It is familiar territory for James. Through its I PROMISE program, the James Foundation serves at-risk students in their hometown of Akron, Ohio.

“We learned early in our work with students and families in Akron that education is much more than academic. It is a shared experience, a journey where we are all together: students, parents, educators, community members and everyone around them, "James said in a statement Wednesday." Now that that's not possible, We've been working to find ways to help families get through this really difficult time. These students have worked incredibly hard on this and there's no way we can let it go unnoticed. While this won't be the graduation experience that was supposed to be. they would get, we hope we can keep giving them something special because they deserve it. "