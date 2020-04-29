League President criticizes decision to end Ligue 1 season

La Liga president Javier Tebas criticized France's decision to end the Ligue 1 season on Tuesday, comparing closed-door matches to working on an assembly line or fishing boat as Spanish football approaches. to a return.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced Tuesday that professional athletes, including soccer players, can return to a limited form of training as early as May 4.

Returning to training is the first of what Sánchez sees as four phases, and the second is a step forward in training at performance centers.

In the third step, outdoor activities with less than 400 attendees can begin before the final phase: a return to the "new standard,quot;.

With Sánchez's statement, the Spanish government made it clear that it believes the La Liga season may still be over, despite the recent cancellations of France's Ligue 1 and the Eredivisie of the Netherlands.

Thebes criticized France's decision to end its season entirely due to the coronavirus pandemic, saying that leaving the season was not a smart economic or social decision.

He says he wants the First Division to play again while taking all the necessary precautions to make sure the players and staff are safe.

"I don't understand why there would be more danger in playing soccer behind closed doors, with all precautionary measures, than working on an assembly line, being on a fishing boat on the high seas, etc.," Tebas said in a statement.

"If the major economic sectors cannot restart, safely and in a controlled manner, they could end up disappearing. That could happen with professional football."

"In other countries, the teams are already training, that is the example to follow.

"In Spain, football is an important economic engine that we need to reactivate like many others. We continue to focus on this reactivation, in a responsible manner and respecting health recommendations, as soon as possible."

As things stand, Barcelona sits at the top of La Liga, maintaining a two-point lead over rival Real Madrid in 27 games.

Sevilla and Real Sociedad currently sit in the other two places in the Champions League, with Getafe, Atlético de Madrid and Valencia five points from third place.