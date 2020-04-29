Last plans to reopen Pinellas County – Up News Info Tampa

Pinellas County, FL: The latest plans to reopen the beaches and Pinellas County will come with some rules.

The Pinellas County Board of Commissioners issued modified orders Tuesday that allow the conditional reopening of public beaches, parking areas on public beaches, and common area pools. Daycare pools and playgrounds can reopen Thursday at 6 a.m., and the beaches will open Monday, May 4 at 7 a.m.

• Pools in hotels, motels, homeowners associations, apartment complexes, and long-term care facilities are limited to 50 percent of the maximum established bath load. Homeowners and operators must comply with CDC guidelines for social distancing and sanitation.

• Daycare playgrounds may reopen with CDC's social distancing and sanitation requirements. However, facilities must continue to comply with the state order requiring social distancing and not groups larger than 10. Play equipment used by one group of children must be cleaned and disinfected before it is used by another group of children.

• Public beach visitors must adhere to CDC guidelines for social distancing. Groups of more than 10 are prohibited, and people who do not belong to the same family must stay at least 6 feet away.

• Public beach toilets must comply with CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfection. The concessions, which include the snack bar and kayak and chair rentals, will remain closed pending a new direction from the state regarding non-essential business.

• Sand Key Park, Fort De Soto Park and all Fred Howard Park will reopen with the beaches. Honeymoon Island and Caladesi Island State Parks will remain closed until the state reopens them.

Essential and non-essential business

Businesses not listed as essential under Governor Ron DeSantis' home security order of April 1, 2020 must remain closed until the state order is rescinded, expires Thursday, or a new state order is issued. In the absence of a new state orientation, Pinellas County will revert to its home security order of March 26, 2020, subject to amendments the Board could make when it meets again Friday at 9:30 a.m.

Data-driven approach

The Board chose to take this first step to reopen the County's economy and amenities based on COVID-19 trend data. Trends indicate a crushing or downward trend in the number of cases, the number of positive test results, and demand in the local health system, as a result of citizen cooperation with established restrictions. County Administrator Barry A. Burton and Sheriff Bob Gualtieri received comments from health officials, city partners, and community stakeholders ahead of Tuesday's meeting. The Board also heard from Dr. Ulyee Choe, Director of the Pinellas Health Department, on Tuesday.

Due to the ongoing risk presented by COVID-19, citizens must continue to practice social distancing, handwashing, and other good hygiene habits to protect themselves and others. People over 65 and / or who have underlying health conditions are encouraged to take further steps to minimize their risk of exposure.

Pinellas CARES local financial assistance

In another action, the Board also approved Pinellas CARES financial aid programs, which are funded through the Federal Coronavirus Economic Aid, Aid and Economic Security Act (CARES).

Pinellas CARES Financial Assistance will support eligible individuals and families who have lost their jobs or significant income due to COVID-19 with one-time assistance to pay past due rent, mortgage and utility bills. Payments will be disbursed directly to the utility, mortgage, or other eligible agency to which the individual bills are due.

Pinellas CARES Small Business Grants will offer one-time grants of $ 5,000 to eligible small businesses with 25 or fewer employees to cover expenses such as employee wages, supplier bills, and rent. Emergency aid is specifically aimed at helping local businesses with a commercial location in the county meet the immediate financial needs caused by the pandemic.

The funds can only be used to pay for financial losses caused by the pandemic that have not yet been paid by insurance or another federal aid program.

Additional information on how to apply for each program will be posted this week at www.PinellasCounty.org/Covid19. The County will also conduct extensive public outreach on these programs and will issue additional media updates in the coming days.

The COVID-19 website also provides information on the county's COVID response, recommendations, frequently asked questions, health information, and links to a variety of assistance.

For full details of the plan to reopen, visit the Pinellas County website.