LAPD, LAFD Report Additional Coronavirus Cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Police Department reported Tuesday that three more employees have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 84.

Authorities said 36 LAPD employees recovered and returned to service, which is three more than Monday. One individual is hospitalized and all others isolate themselves.

Additionally, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported one more case, confirming that a total of 23 employees tested positive for COVID-19.

No LAFD employee is hospitalized, but seven are still self-isolating. The other 16 recovered and returned to full service.