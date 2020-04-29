Lancaster teen dies of COVID-19 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The city of Lancaster reports its first death from the coronavirus, a 17-year-old boy.

Her name was Jameela Dirrean-Emoni Barber.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with your family as they process the loss of your loved one. It is devastating to see the ravages that this virus has caused in our community, both young and old. We will continue to pray for the family and the safety of our residents during this difficult time, ”said Mayor Clyde C. Hairston.

Dallas County health officials reported 91 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total to 3,105. Two additional deaths were also reported, bringing that total to 84, now 85 considering the teen's death.

Dallas County has the second highest case count in the state with 3,105 behind the 5,729 cases in Harris County.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Despite this, some nonessential businesses have already been partially reopened since Friday, April 24, when Governor Abbott signed an executive order allowing "retail to go." Businesses can now offer curb pickup for their customers. However, the interior of those stores must remain closed.

Abbott said Texas has the third-highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country, and said the number of people recovering from COVID-19 will soon exceed the number of active cases in the state.

“Many have lost jobs, many have lost businesses. Many are struggling to pay their bills, I want Texans to know that they are not alone in this fight. We must unite to rebuild the lives and livelihoods of Texans. ”

There are currently about 25,297 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas and 663 deaths as of Tuesday morning. There are also around 11,170 recoveries.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources