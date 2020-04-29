LaMelo, Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball sign with Roc Nation

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Logo

Brothers LaMelo, Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball are reportedly preparing to sign a deal with Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

Lamelo manager Jermaine Jackson broke the news to ESPN.

"This was a family decision," Jackson told the sports store. "This is now an extended family. They put together a beautiful game plan with Jay-Z. The basketball game is about to change. They are going to create something totally new."

He continued, "We spoke to several agents, but the family had a good time with Roc Nation. I have known Jay-Z since I played for the Knicks, but this is what the kids wanted to do. Jay-Z is a teacher at what he does. It is global It is power beyond power.

Ad nordvpn Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission
Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here