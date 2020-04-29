LaMelo, Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball sign with Roc Nation

Brothers LaMelo, Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball are reportedly preparing to sign a deal with Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

Lamelo manager Jermaine Jackson broke the news to ESPN.

"This was a family decision," Jackson told the sports store. "This is now an extended family. They put together a beautiful game plan with Jay-Z. The basketball game is about to change. They are going to create something totally new."

He continued, "We spoke to several agents, but the family had a good time with Roc Nation. I have known Jay-Z since I played for the Knicks, but this is what the kids wanted to do. Jay-Z is a teacher at what he does. It is global It is power beyond power.

"This is something they are building together from scratch. They are brothers and they love each other and this is how they roll. Everything is love. They do not separate from each other."

According to ESPN, Roc Nation will be in charge of negotiating marketing opportunities, including the LaMelo Ball shoe contract.