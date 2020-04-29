Kylie Jenner replied to someone who was dragging her hair and I feel like she's really funny

You meet the queen of lip kit / beauty guru Kyle Jenner
Well, I feel like she doesn't get enough credit for how fucking fun she is.
She has a dry sense of humor, like when she responded to people commenting on her body:
Or when she was very blunt about her reason for posting this photo of herself and Kendall:
Well, on Tuesday, she posted this video of her carrying Stormi, subtitled: "A visual representation of how my friends are going to have to drag me into the first quarantine after the party."
Someone in the comments came for her hair saying that her hair needs to be mixed:
Kylie must have seen it because she responded with this iconic prank:
Literally using "I know, bitch, it's been a long day,quot; every time someone comes for me. Goodbye!
