Kylie Jenner has a hilarious clapback for this hair review

Kylie Jenner She is an emerging queen of the return of social networks.

Like the rest of us, the 22-year-old makeup mogul is trying to make the most of social estrangement amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, she posted a video of herself carrying her famous 2-year-old daughter. Stormi Webster, who adorably didn't want to go home.

"A visual representation of how my friends are going to have to drag me into quarantine after the first party," Jenner said, captioning the playful video.

However, it seems that some viewers were more focused on the two-tone hair of the reality star.

"Kylie honey, you need to mix that hair," read one critical comment. Well, it didn't go unnoticed by the founder of Kylie Cosmetics. "I know, bitch, it's been a long day," she replied.