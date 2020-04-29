KUWK: Kendall Jenner Hater says NBA players are "passing it,quot; after the ride with Devin Booker and their response is epic.

After Kendall Jenner was caught on a road trip with NBA star Devin Booker, enemies hated social media to embarrass her, one person in particular remarked that basketball players are & # 39; passing it & # 39 ;. This was, of course, a reference to the fact that the supermodel seems to have something for NBA stars when it comes to her love life.

However, Kendall was quick to applaud the hateful brute and his response was epic.

In fact, even her sister, Kylie Jenner, was taken by surprise by what she had to say, she just had to cheer her up by declaring that it must be the best tweet of the year!

Kendall and Devin just seem to be good friends and are not in a relationship or even hooked.

That doesn't mean that if they were dating it was anyone's business!

Unfortunately, someone expressed some misogynistic views in a comment that said, "Nba players passing through Kendall Jenner."

The post was meant to be seen as a fun meme, as the caption was accompanied by a short video of three men throwing a girl from one to the other.

Obviously, the implications of the tweet were not well received as it was nothing but embarrassing.

The person insisted that they were only joking, but Kendall fans had none of that, seeing how the post was clearly a shadow over his history of dating basketball players.

And then it was Kendall's turn to respond, his comment was as epic as it sounds!

"They act like I don't have full control of where I drop this cooch," the supermodel wrote in response to a fanatic who defended her and women in general by saying, "Maybe she passes them on."

Her younger sister Kylie republished it and added, "Lmfao's Twitter of the Year." In fact!



