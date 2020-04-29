KUWK: Kendall Jenner goes on a trip with Jordyn Woods' former Devin Booker in the midst of quarantine – New boyfriend?

It looks like Kendall Jenner broke her quarantine on a road trip to Sedona with NBA star Devin Booker! The supermodel has been in self-isolation for weeks, just like everyone else, due to the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, but it seems like she really needed to get away from home a bit with her rumored new boyfriend.

TMZ was the first news outlet to obtain and share a video showing the couple at a rest stop in Arizona.

The site also mentioned that they were apparently heading to Sedona.

The two did their best to remain informal and invisible, but there was no way to confuse them!

At the same time, while it would make sense for the two of them to go on a trip together means that they are romantically involved, a source found out via TMZ that they are actually just friends!

‘Kendall and his friends have a small social circle among the group, who have followed the same guidelines for social distancing and physical distancing. Devin is part of that small group, "the source explained.

As for the reason they went to Arizona, it was apparently purely because they wanted to get "much-needed air."

The source assured the news outlet that they still made sure to be safe, as much as possible, by making minimal contact with other people during their trip.

Meanwhile, Devin was also linked to none other than Jordyn Woods a couple of years ago.

That said, if he and Kendall were really dating, things would probably be a little awkward given Jordyn's relationship with the KarJenners right now.

In fact, it could have been even weirder if she and Kylie Jenner were still best friends and Kendall was dating her alleged ex.

Not to mention that Kendall and her boyfriend at the time, Ben Simmons, even had a double date with Jordyn and Devin back then!



