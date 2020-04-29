Kristin Cavallari makes explosive claims about Jay Cutler's marriage

New details are emerging about the breakdown of Kristin Cavallariand Jay CutlerMarriage.

On Wednesday, reality TV stars filed new roles in their divorce, which they announced this week. According to the documents obtained by E! News, Kristin says Jay is blocking her attempt to buy a new home for her and her three children to live on. While Jay's emergency filing was sealed, Kristin states in her response that he and his attorney refuse to allow his CFO to release the funds necessary for Kristin to purchase the home.

According to the filing, Kristin started looking for a new residence in the fall of 2019, as things were "so bad,quot; in her marriage. At that time, he found a house he liked and started the home buying process, which Jay "never objected to."

However, she stopped the process when she and her husband tried to save their marriage. However, after a time, according to the documents, "they realized that the reconciliation attempt was not working and they knew that a divorce was inevitable."