Kristin Cavallari makes explosive claims about Jay Cutler's marriage

New details are emerging about the breakdown of Kristin Cavallariand Jay CutlerMarriage.
On Wednesday, reality TV stars filed new roles in their divorce, which they announced this week. According to the documents obtained by E! News, Kristin says Jay is blocking her attempt to buy a new home for her and her three children to live on. While Jay's emergency filing was sealed, Kristin states in her response that he and his attorney refuse to allow his CFO to release the funds necessary for Kristin to purchase the home.
According to the filing, Kristin started looking for a new residence in the fall of 2019, as things were "so bad,quot; in her marriage. At that time, he found a house he liked and started the home buying process, which Jay "never objected to."
However, she stopped the process when she and her husband tried to save their marriage. However, after a time, according to the documents, "they realized that the reconciliation attempt was not working and they knew that a divorce was inevitable."
In early March, the two began to discuss their divorce and plan how they would do so, including their custody and living arrangements. With these discussions in mind, Kristin once again resumed the home buying process upon her return from the Bahamas and assumed that Jay would agree to this due to her "lack of objection in November,quot;.
However, Jay later informed her that "her lawyer was going to tell her business manager not to release the funds," something Kristin believes she did as a way to "punish her." Kristin's attorney alleges, "This is typical of the husband's behavior toward the wife."
Additionally, she alleges that he "attempted to intimidate,quot; Kristin into accepting a proposed parenting plan that is "unfavorable to her,quot; by avoiding the purchase. Furthermore, she affirms: "He also informed that he would not leave the conjugal residence."
Before learning of their divorce petition, she and Jay spent three days and three days off with their three children, as sources previously told E!
But as described in the documents, "the wife does not believe that it is in the best interest of either party or her minor children to reside in the same home … The wife fears that if the parties should remain in the same residence , it would be an unhealthy environment, causing irreparable harm to their minor children. "
"The husband makes inappropriate statements about his wife and tries to lure her into an argument in front of his younger children. Now that the husband has announced that he will not be leaving so that the wife can exercise parenting time with the children, the wife fears that the situation escalates, "It is further alleged.
In conclusion, Kristin requests that the judge allow her to use "its part of your funds "to buy the new house.
