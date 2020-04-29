Kristen Bell admits that homeschooling her children is absolutely miserable

Homeschooling is not exactly one of Kristen bellIs strong.
During a home episode of his web series # #Momsplaining, the mother of two admitted that teaching and Dax Shepardthe daughters of Lincoln, 7 and Delta, 5, it was not an easy feat. As she recalled viewers practicing expressing gratitude in the midst of the pandemic, she joked that being her children's teacher did not make her list of things she is thankful for.
"Of course, we have all come to know the two worst words in human language: homeschooling," he said, adding: "However, there are some people who have come out victorious in this situation. Germaphobes, stay -moms At home, everyone says, "I told you how fucking hard this is."
Later in the episode, the Frozen star practically connected to new mom Ashley Graham and gave viewers another look at how homeschooling has gone. "But doing school work with them is absolutely miserable," he explained. "When we started this quarantine, the first mathematical spreadsheet I gave my daughter, in all the answer lines she wrote,‘ No. No. No. No. No. "
When the two moms caught up, Kristen wanted to know how the practice of social distancing has been for Ashley and her baby. Isaac, which launched them into a fun round of speed questions. Starting the Q,amp;A, the Bad mothers Star asked when was the last time she showered.
"Well, I showered for you," Ashley replied. "But the most important question here, I think, is when was the last time I brushed my teeth." Assuring her that there is no harm in her response, Kristen joked, "Listen, you already have a baby. Don't worry about it. I showered two days ago."
Moving forward, Kristen asked the Pretty big Hostess to share what she has learned about herself since she became a mother in January. Frankly, she replied, "My breasts are very talented, multifaceted and I am very proud of them."
Before logging out, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall The star taught Ashley how to make a protective mask from her underwear. Check out Kristen's hilarious DIY mask tutorial and hear her relief on your children's home schooling in the video above!
