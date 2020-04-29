Kristen Bell admits that homeschooling her children is absolutely miserable

Homeschooling is not exactly one of Kristen bellIs strong.

During a home episode of his web series # #Momsplaining, the mother of two admitted that teaching and Dax Shepardthe daughters of Lincoln, 7 and Delta, 5, it was not an easy feat. As she recalled viewers practicing expressing gratitude in the midst of the pandemic, she joked that being her children's teacher did not make her list of things she is thankful for.

"Of course, we have all come to know the two worst words in human language: homeschooling," he said, adding: "However, there are some people who have come out victorious in this situation. Germaphobes, stay -moms At home, everyone says, "I told you how fucking hard this is."

Later in the episode, the Frozen star practically connected to new mom Ashley Graham and gave viewers another look at how homeschooling has gone. "But doing school work with them is absolutely miserable," he explained. "When we started this quarantine, the first mathematical spreadsheet I gave my daughter, in all the answer lines she wrote,‘ No. No. No. No. No. "