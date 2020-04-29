Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner disagree on Christmas plans: Look!

Who will win on Christmas morning?

In this all-new Thursday clip keeping up with the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner butt heads towards where Christmas morning should be celebrated. While the founder of Poosh.com has taken care of the family's annual Christmas Eve party, she maintains that, according to tradition, Christmas morning will be held at her home.

However, his billionaire sister feels it is time to shake things up.

"I am so happy that Kourtney has decided to host Christmas Eve, but they are still deciding where they want to spend Christmas morning." Kris Jenner laments in a confessional. "It's going to be interesting. It's like the battle on Christmas morning, who's going to win?"

While planning the party, Kris and her girls sign Ralph Lauren of Kourtney's "homey,quot; theme for Christmas Eve. Unfortunately, the sisters are quick to divide over the December 25 plan.

"Kourtney is not going to give this up,quot; Kim Kardashian rebroadcasts Kylie.

"It really means a lot to me and I would love to have him in my home," explains the mother of three. "More than the party, I don't mind having the party at my house, but I'm happy if you want it there."