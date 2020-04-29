Kiyomi Leslie from & # 39; LHHATL clarifies the status of & # 39; open relationship & # 39; with the shooter

Viewers of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta have been hooked on Shooter's "open,quot; relationship with Kiyomi Leslie, and Kiyomi is clarifying the status of their liberal union.

"We are dating and I think many people today are missing the dating term," Kiyomi told BOSSIP. "That's what we discussed, I want to be in something non-exclusive right now. We have limits, we have rules."

