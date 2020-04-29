Kiyomi Leslie from & # 39; LHHATL clarifies the status of & # 39; open relationship & # 39; with the shooter

Viewers of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta have been hooked on Shooter's "open,quot; relationship with Kiyomi Leslie, and Kiyomi is clarifying the status of their liberal union.

"We are dating and I think many people today are missing the dating term," Kiyomi told BOSSIP. "That's what we discussed, I want to be in something non-exclusive right now. We have limits, we have rules."

According to Kiyomi, communication is key.

"Everyone is different, for me the things I will not tolerate are very promiscuous," Kiyomi continued. "Sexual health is something we don't want to talk about, that's one of them. I just want to be open and honest, when you have sex with multiple people. You just want to give that person space so they can be vulnerable and talk about it." .

Viewers have criticized Kiyomi's position, but is he right, or should monogamy be a fact?