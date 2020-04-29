Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are arguing, sources say

Image: Getty Image: Getty

How long have rumors of an impending divorce followed? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, even despite his many attempts at public reconciliation? I've really lost count, but they were more prominent when the actor was finding every radio and video camera show he would have while saying something Trumpian. The days of arguing about your affiliations with that infamous red hat seems behind the two, considering Kim said fashion in 2019: “I stopped worrying, though. Because I really cared. I was making it a problem in our relationship. And in me lifetime. It gave me a lot of anxiety. " If they are not fighting for politics, then what exactly are they spending so much time arguing about while isolating themselves socially?

We weekly He claims that a source informed them that “Kim and Kanye have been arguing a lot during the quarantine. Kanye is really getting on Kim's nerves. "According to the informant," all the parenting duties "have fallen on Kim as West buries himself in his sneaker line. They continue:" Kim finds it frustrating that (Kanye) doesn't ask him how can help with children. "

Quick reminder: Last year, Kim threw Kanye (and her various babysitters) under the bus when he told the women The view that her husband is on a "kick without help", and all the pressures of "being responsible for each soul" in her house fall on her:

The couple has He also apparently broke up for the time being, with Kanye (twist!) Taking the kids to Wyoming so Kim can take a breather. Nannies and attendants who made it possible for this tour not to be mentioned, but as Kim said while on The viewI am sure you are grateful for "the people who help you." (We weekly)

As if we were not yet punished with more Queer Eye content that we could never need, Cop Fool has knocked down the gates of my Animal Crossing Island in a cruel attempt to judge my home. I guess even these guys need something to do, with the absence of cops for a makeover and disinfect.

I guess there is only both toilet paper and aspirin You can sell on Instagram before you need to do something more stimulating. But in the immortal Demi Lovato's words: “Get away from her, Bobby! Get a job!"

Their Mimi hour:

Kylie Jenner has been working on his sense of humor, it seems: