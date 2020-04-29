Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson are twins in new photo

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson are twinning in a new photo that the 35-year-old mother shared on her official Instagram page. With 108.9 million followers on Instagram, fans loved the new post that saw True and Khloe showing off their wide, smiling smiles. The two seemed very happy and the photo quickly went viral. The image has over 1 million likes and lots of comments from some members of Khloe's family, including her sisters. Khloe and True have spent their time during the Coronavirus crash with True's father, Tristan Thompson. Many were surprised to see how often he's been, and now, with one of the latest episodes of keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWK) showing Tristan Thompson as a sperm donor for Khloe's second baby, people are convinced they are back together again.

Tristan appeared in Khloe's photos around Christmas 2019 after the couple broke up due to their cheating scandal in February of that year. He was linked to several women and was later found to have cheated on Kylie's former best friend Jordyn Woods.

It seems that Khloe has forgiven him for everything and although the two have not yet released their marital status, fans are sure that the two are a couple again.

You can check out the adorable photo of True Thompson and Khloe Kardashian below.

Although True was unable to celebrate her second birthday with her favorite cousins ​​due to the pandemic and the Coronavirus lockdown, Khloe and Tristan have kept their little one entertained while at home. Khloe continues to share multiple photos and videos showing True playing in his amazing playhouse equipped with a kitchen, living room furniture, and an upstairs deck!

Khloe is known for being one of the most maternal sisters and was known for her love and care for her younger siblings. Khloe seems to have passed those traits on to True Thompson, who always takes good care of her baby dolls, and is also giving love and affection to her cousins.

You can watch a video of True Thompson with her parents Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian as she celebrates her birthday, Easter, plays with their babies, and cooks food for Khloe in the following video player.

What do you think of Khloe Kardashian's last photo with True Thompson?

Do you think the mother and daughter look like twins?



