Kenya Moore Loves The Skin She Is In: "Wrapped In Chocolate,quot; – Look At Her Beautiful Photo

Kenya Moore shared a new photo in which she looks amazing and she makes sure to tell her fans that she loves the skin she's on. Look at the photo that Kenya shared and with which she managed to impress her fans.

‘I love the skin you are on. Mine is wrapped in #chocolate ❤️ ’Kenya captioned her post.

Someone said, "Keeping it natural❤️💯 at least you're not on your seventh face like anyone else," and another follower posted this: ‘Beautiful photo. Melanin Popping !!! "

Someone else poured out on Kenya too and said: ‘Oh, how beautiful … they are so jealous of you and Eva ….. 😘 of course, all,quot; PRETTY GIRLS "! "

One commenter said, "Girl, why is @nene so hateful? She is angry because she has no borders or she is angry because you are so fine," and another fan praised the beauty of Kenya and said, "F L A W L E S S beauty." Chic, elegant, witty and charming to say the least. You represent the feminine grace that defines the southern beauty of Atlanta. In fact, most of you women with "few,quot; exceptions represent a true lady. Great photo, Mrs. Kenya. "

Another follower said: ‘I adore you, Kenya! RHOA wouldn't be the same with you and beautiful Brooklyn, "and one commenter posted this:" And that dark chocolate is always good especially for the heart @thekenyamoore #teamtwirl since the days of Martin hahaha. "

A fan exclaimed: Yes Yessss hunni, the best milk chocolate, imported directly from Belgium! That #queen #teamtwirl ’and someone else also only had words of praise for the RHOA star:" Excellent, wonderful, fantastic, spectacular, outstanding, incredible, beautiful, pretty and cute. "

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

In other news, many fans say that Kenyan girl Brooklyn Daly should definitely get into baby modeling. Kenya created her daughter her own GI account where she has been sharing photos and clips with her baby.

Ad

Most of her followers have been saying that Brookie should become a baby model judging by her photos.



Post views:

0 0