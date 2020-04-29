Kentucky Governor issues an apology to a resident named Tupac Shakur after accusing him of unemployment fraud

As many of you know, we are currently living at a time when the unemployment rate has reached a record high due to the current pandemic. On Monday night, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear found himself apologizing to a resident named Tupac Shakur after thinking that his unemployment claim was a joke.

Beshear said during his press conference: “I owe someone an apology tonight. Last night I spent time talking about fraudulent claims that were holding us back. I mentioned a person who had submitted on behalf of Tupac Shakur. I didn't know, and it's my fault that we have a Kentuckian, who calls himself Malik, who is called Tupac Shakur. "

Tupac Malik Shakur, 46, spoke to him Lexington heard the leader and revealed that he was not trying to use Tupac, the deceased rapper& # 39; S, identity for a government check. In fact, he revealed that he changed his name legally in 1998. His father practiced the Islamic faith, and after his father's death, he took the faith and changed his name. He said he chose the name because it means "thankful to God."

Malik worked as a cook at Alfalfa’s and Lynagh’s in Lexington, but unfortunately he was no longer able to work due to the closure of the location in response to the coronavirus. He said he applied for unemployment insurance on March 13.th and on March 17th You received your monetary determination letter and have been waiting for a check ever since.

On Tuesday, Beshear called to personally apologize to Malik.

While talking to the Lexington Heard Leader, Malik said he appreciated the Governor's call and forgave Beshear for the mistake. "I understand, you are dealing with a lot. Mistakes happen."

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94