Kentucky Governor apologizes to Tupac Shakur for mixed unemployment claims – Up News Info San Francisco

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear apologized for saying that someone named Tupac Shakur, who had applied for unemployment in the state, was an example of fraud, when in fact he was the person's real name.

Beshear said Monday that someone in Kentucky had applied for unemployment benefits for Tupac Shakur, the same name as the iconic hip-hop artist who was shot dead in 1996.

“One person, who thought he was funny, will keep tens of thousands of people waiting. Not well. We can't be doing that, "said the governor.

The governor's office said Beshear was informed that a fraudulent claim had been filed on behalf of Tupac Shakur. They say it now appears that a Kentuckian by that name has filed a legitimate claim, reports WKYT, a Up News Info affiliate.

Beshear says he called Tupac Malik Shakur, a 46-year-old Lexington resident who lost his job as a cook in a restaurant, Tuesday morning to apologize and that the Office of Unemployment Insurance is working to resolve the claim.

"I spoke to him on the phone today. Excuse me. I told him how it happened, but I owned it. Which is my fault. It was kind, ”Beshear said.

"I said I'm sorry if I embarrassed him or gave him any attention he didn't want. He was very kind. He ended the call," God bless you. "And we will make sure we resolve your claim," he added.

Shakur said he appreciated the call and forgave Beshear for the mistake.

"I understand, you are dealing with a lot," Shakur told the Lexington Herald-Leader. "Mistakes happen."