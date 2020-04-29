Kentucky Governor apologizes to Tupac Shakur after accusing him of labor fraud

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Logo

A man named Tupac Shaker received an apology from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear after he called the "bad apples,quot; that applied for unemployment under false names during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We had someone apply for Tupac Shakur unemployment here in Kentucky. And that person may have thought they were being funny, they probably did. Except for the fact that because of them, we had to go through many other claims," ​​he said. he said during a press conference on Monday night.

Ad nordvpn Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission
Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here