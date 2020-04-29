Kentucky Governor apologizes to Tupac Shakur after accusing him of labor fraud

A man named Tupac Shaker received an apology from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear after he called the "bad apples,quot; that applied for unemployment under false names during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We had someone apply for Tupac Shakur unemployment here in Kentucky. And that person may have thought they were being funny, they probably did. Except for the fact that because of them, we had to go through many other claims," ​​he said. he said during a press conference on Monday night.

Unfortunately for Beshear, there is actually a resident who shares the names as the later rapper, and was surprised by the mayor's public display.

"I am hurt, I am really ashamed and surprised," Shakur told the Herald Ledger. "You need to apologize. That's just my name."

Beshear held another press conference on Tuesday night, where he issued a public apology to Shakur. He promised to settle Shakur's unemployment claim.