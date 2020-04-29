Kendall Jenner sounds with Devin Booker romance rumors

Kendall Jenner He is not here for nonsense.

The 24-year-old supermodel rang out on Twitter after reports surfaced that she and Devin Booker (who plays basketball for the Phoenix Suns) was an item.

TMZ reported that the two were seen riding together in their Maybach and were on their way to a road trip to Sedona, Arizona. Media sources noted that they are only friends, despite how things looked in the footage they obtained.

Of course, it didn't take long for those reports to spread like wildfire.

Many online began making suggestive jokes that NBA players were "passing,quot; Kendall. A Twitter user stepped in and wrote, "Maybe she passes them,quot;.

However, Kendall quickly responded to the offensive comments and closed things off with an epic message.

"They act like I don't have full control of where I throw this cooch,quot;, keeping up with the Kardashians star shared.

Very soon, his diet was flooded with responses ranging from "drag them queen" to "f – k yes wow"