Kendall Jenner sounds with Devin Booker romance rumors

Kendall Jenner He is not here for nonsense.
The 24-year-old supermodel rang out on Twitter after reports surfaced that she and Devin Booker (who plays basketball for the Phoenix Suns) was an item.
TMZ reported that the two were seen riding together in their Maybach and were on their way to a road trip to Sedona, Arizona. Media sources noted that they are only friends, despite how things looked in the footage they obtained.
Of course, it didn't take long for those reports to spread like wildfire.
Many online began making suggestive jokes that NBA players were "passing,quot; Kendall. A Twitter user stepped in and wrote, "Maybe she passes them,quot;.
However, Kendall quickly responded to the offensive comments and closed things off with an epic message.
"They act like I don't have full control of where I throw this cooch,quot;, keeping up with the Kardashians star shared.
Very soon, his diet was flooded with responses ranging from "drag them queen" to "f – k yes wow"
A fan said"Okay Kendall. Let them know."
While another answered, "Say it louder to the people behind."
At this time, Devin has yet to address the romance rumors.
Earlier this year, many were speculating with Kendall and Ben simmons They rekindled their romance after being seen together at a year-end party. Before that, the model was seen sitting on the court in the Philadelphia 76ers' game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
In December 2019, a source told E! News the two of them had kept in touch with, despite their breakup that summer.
"They took a break because it was difficult to maintain a relationship with their schedules. But they stayed in touch and there was never a messy breakup or resentment," a source told E! News of the time.
He added: "Kendall has spent a lot of time with Ben the past few weeks in Philadelphia. He has been flying to see him whenever he can."
The source noted that the two had full schedules, so they went with the flow.
"If time works and they can see each other, they are trying to make that happen," the source said. "He wants to spend the offseason again in Los Angeles and they'll see what happens."
In February, the reality show personality opened up about his past relationships and gained something from each romance.
"I think you learn different lessons in every relationship," the 24-year-old said in a behind-the-scenes video of her Calvin Klein campaign. "So I think I've learned a lot of different things from so many different relationships."
She added, "Many of the relationships have taught me more about myself, what is most valuable. And, for example, what I want from a person or a relationship."
As of now, Kendall has been living her best single life.
Catch a new episode of keeping up with the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!
