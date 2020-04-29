Kendall Jenner Applauds a Fan for Calling It a "Pass,quot;

Phew! Sometimes people are bold in bold on social media, and a fan definitely tried and got the attention they were after today after Kendall Jenner took over her business with a new man! Compared to the rest of her sisters, Kendall Jenner seems to be keeping herself for the most part. It would even be called the Kardashian / Jenner hybrid with no problems. But TODAY, she wasn't having it when a fan called her a "pass."

Kendall is known to keep an NBA beauty on his arm. She is rumored to be linked with Blake Griffin, Jordan Clarkson, Ben Simmons and now, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. Sister can't help it if she likes a tall glass of water! Anyway, for a while now, Kendall has been spotted with Philadelphia 76er star Ben Simmons. As far as we knew, that was his manssss. That is until she was seen ignoring social distancing mandates with another player today, according to TMZ.

According to reports, Kenny and Devin took a short response trip and did not feel any kind of solution. Once the photos came out, Twitter did what Twitter does, troll.

NBA players passing through Kendall Jenner pic.twitter.com/R9AukaIJTH – PJ Gear ツ (@Gearr_PJ) April 29, 2020

Someone else stepped in and said this:

Maybe she will pass them 🤷🏽‍♀️ – Demetria Houston (@ demi1220) April 29, 2020

Kendall replied to the woman with a cute lil clapback of his own:

In other words, YOU ARE GOING TO DO WHAT YOU WANT TO DO! I'm not mad at that, to be honest. And have you seen Devin Booker? Let me share these photos very quickly, see below!

Listen, say what you want about Kendall but your sister is not troublesome and she has good taste. Do ya thang sis!