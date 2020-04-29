Ken Burns: & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; may not tell full story of Michael Jordan due to MJ ties

Obviously, Ken Burns doesn't need to watch ESPN's "The Last Dance,quot; to criticize him.

Burns' main problem with the late 1990s Michael Jordan / Bulls 10-part documentary is that Jordan's production company Jump 23 was a partner in production. There is at least a perception of a conflict of interest and the idea that parts of Jordan's history were suppressed.

"If you're influencing the fact that it was done, it means certain aspects that you don't necessarily want you won't be in, period," Burns, who claims not to have seen the first four episodes, said, by The Wall Street Journal. "And that's not the way you do good journalism … and it's certainly not the way you make a good story, my business." Burns said he would never accept such an agreement.

Jordan is the focal point of "The Last Dance," which takes viewers into his final season with the Bulls, 1997-98, and the end of the Chicago dynasty, as he completed a second NBA three-final. mobs. The interviews with Jordan have been used to advance the story and serve as a de facto authoritative biography of Jordan.

Executive producer Mike Tollin told Deadline in mid-April that Jordan watched all 10 episodes before airing. He also defended how Jordan was presented.

"One of the things for us was credibility. This is not investigative journalism. (The director) Jason (Hehin is) a filmmaker and, like him, my orientation is to tell great stories. But to tell a great story you have to be Credible and people have to believe that they are understanding the truth and that you are not throwing punches, "Tollin said. "There were some areas where we had to dig deep into conspiracy theories."

The biggest conspiracy theories revolve around Jordan's first retirement in 1993 and whether it was related to his game; and the murder that year of Jordan's father, James, and whether Jordan's game played a part in it.

Burns' best-known works are "The Civil War,quot;, "Ken Burns & # 39; Baseball,quot; and "Jazz,quot;.