Kehlani accuses rapper Kamaiyah of sending his death threats into the flesh

However, the singer of & # 39; Good Life & # 39; He insists that he doesn't hate his old friend, and says that he still admires her from afar and that he would never 'hurt' this woman or 'hurt' her.

Kehlani& # 39; beef with his old friend Kamaiyah has gotten worse After the female rap star confirmed that she and the "Good Life" singer fell off during an Instagram Live, the latter went to Twitter on April 29 for a lengthy response and claimed that Kamaiyah sent him threats of death because of your problem.

Judging from Kehlani's posts on the Blue Bird app, it seemed like their enmity started after a collaboration went wrong. The singer also mentioned that she had approached her several times to figure things out in vain because she still "ran into Internet shenanigans, false rumors that don't make any sense, and THREATS TO MY LIFE." suddenly he wasn't from the same city as me when we were great. "

Despite that, Kehlani emphasized that he had no resentment. "I am still a fanatic. I still admire him from afar. I am still respectful. I would never hurt this woman or hurt her. Pray for everyone involved because this is silly and ultimately a LOSS for our city." she added. "You are supposed to be happy, I am VERY happy and I am about to abandon a project that I am very proud of, just like you did a few months ago. We, our city and the world should focus on that. Love!

Kehlani continued: "I am not sick, no fans in anyone, no blogging, no speeches in the songs, IT IS REALLY LOVE. If you were a fan at the wedding, you should have been a fan at the wedding, you should not have taken it to someone else." album release week !!! "

Hours earlier, Kamaiyah said that she and Kehlani are no longer friends after fans bombarded her with questions about Kehlani. "It's been a while, now everyone has been asking me questions. I don't fuck with her at all, she knows why. That's all," he said.