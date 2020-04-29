Katy Perry struggling to curb pregnancy cravings amid the coronavirus lockdown

Instagram

The pregnant singer of & # 39; Bon Appetit & # 39; He refuses to risk the health of his fiance Orlando Bloom to go out and solve his cravings during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Up News Info –

Katy Perry You have to think carefully about satisfying your pregnancy cravings because you don't want anyone to risk your health in order to eat fresh watermelon at 2 a.m.

Pop star has isolated herself with her fiancé Orlando Bloom – the father of her first child – and she is learning to be grateful for the little things locked up while keeping her cravings at bay.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"It's one of those things where you've generally heard stories in the past of a pregnant woman yearning for something and the husband or fiancé going and rushing to the store at two in the morning. There's no rush to go to the store " He says "Good morning america"

"It's like, 'Do you really want that watermelon? Do you really need that orange? Do you really need that pickle …? Do you really want to risk your life for a pickle?'

The "Roar" singer is also struggling with control issues while isolating herself with her two young nieces.

"All control freaks these days are spiraling …" she says. "I am in quarantine with my two nieces, who are three and six, so things are not as orderly as before."