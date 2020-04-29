Katie Couric criticizes the character of & # 39; Morning Show & # 39; by Jennifer Aniston

WENN / Apple TV +

According to the former presenter of & # 39; Today & # 39 ;, the on-screen character reportedly modeled on her should be more & # 39; charismatic & # 39; in the Apple web television series.

Up News Info –

Katie Couric, the former host of "Today"show, it has broken its silence about Jennifer Anistoncharacter from the Apple + series "The morning show", which many believe is based on it.

The series, which also stars Reese witherspoon, premiered in November 2019. Features a fictional character who is rumored to be modeled on Couric.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"I thought some of that was really interesting," Katie said of the drama during a recent podcast appearance. "Everything iconic with Danny Pellegrino"

"I think the long-term impact and the serious devastation that results from certain behaviors was very well represented or conveyed in that."

"I think Jennifer Aniston is great … (but) I wish they would have made her more charismatic because I think you need some enthusiasm to put on a show like that."