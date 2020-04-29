Kate Hudson reacts to Alex Rodriguez's interview with brother Oliver

Clumsy!

On Tuesday's episode at home of Watch what happens live, Kate Hudson came to share his feelings about his brother Oliver Hudsonrecent interview with his ex Alex Rodriguez on your podcast Parental problems. During your virtual visit with the host Andy Cohen, the Almost famous The star revealed that his older brother didn't even tell him that he would be sitting with the former MLB star.

"You didn't even say, like, 'Hey, like, look, I'm thinking of interviewing your ex-boyfriend. Is that cool?'" Kate said, to which Oliver replied, "I don't want me to see a 'no'

As for what it was like to connect with Kate's old love, the Dividing together Star said she kept things professional and didn't mention their relationship. "I made up my mind not to mention that," he continued. "I just made a decision: I'm not going to talk about their relationship, you know?"

Fans will remember that Kate and Alex sparked romance rumors in 2008 and quickly became a fan-favorite couple. After cheering on the famous New York Yankees player in his games and packing up the PDA, the duo resigned seven months later.