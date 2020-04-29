Kate Hudson reacts to Alex Rodriguez's interview with brother Oliver

Clumsy!
On Tuesday's episode at home of Watch what happens live, Kate Hudson came to share his feelings about his brother Oliver Hudsonrecent interview with his ex Alex Rodriguez on your podcast Parental problems. During your virtual visit with the host Andy Cohen, the Almost famous The star revealed that his older brother didn't even tell him that he would be sitting with the former MLB star.
"You didn't even say, like, 'Hey, like, look, I'm thinking of interviewing your ex-boyfriend. Is that cool?'" Kate said, to which Oliver replied, "I don't want me to see a 'no'
As for what it was like to connect with Kate's old love, the Dividing together Star said she kept things professional and didn't mention their relationship. "I made up my mind not to mention that," he continued. "I just made a decision: I'm not going to talk about their relationship, you know?"
Fans will remember that Kate and Alex sparked romance rumors in 2008 and quickly became a fan-favorite couple. After cheering on the famous New York Yankees player in his games and packing up the PDA, the duo resigned seven months later.
Still on the subject of the famous former founder of Fabletics, Oliver could not let the moment pass without sharing a "beautiful,quot; memory of the former couple.
"I have a beautiful memory when we were in Canada and I get up in the morning," his story began. "I look out at the lake and A.Rod is waist-deep in the morning sun doing these stretches and I say,‘ Who is this man? "
Bravo viewers know it's not a visit to WWHL without some juicy revelations. While playing a round of "We can't see every Otha," the duo received questions about their relationship and were not allowed to see each other's responses.
Starting with an easy question, the nightly host asked who the biggest light weight was when he drank and both stars pointed to each other. Moving forward, Andy asked Kate and Oliver to assess who is mom Goldie hawnHe is the favorite child and agreed that the title is for Oliver.
As for who has the mouth to the largest bathroom, the duo also agreed that Oliver had beaten Kate. But when it comes to being the best cook, Kate took the crown.
Watch Oliver talk about A. Rod and watch the Hudson brothers play "We can't see every Otha,quot; in the fun videos above!
