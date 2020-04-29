Kartik Aaryan shares a moving message while remembering Irrfan Khan

Today, the Hindi film industry has suffered a great loss with the disappearance of the quintessential actor, Irrfan Khan. The actor took his last breath today and has left a big void in our cinema.. Remembering the stellar artist who has given several memorable movies like Haasil, Maqbool, Hindi Medium and many more, Kartik Aaryan turned to his social media account to express his pain..

Kartik Aaryan never had the opportunity to work with Irrfan Khan, but the message he has shared on social networks is emotional and very true. The actor claims that when he started to take small steps in acting, one of the first scenes he had to do was of Maqbool, a movie where Irrfan shines in Macbeth's version of Vishal Bhardwaj. Kartik rightly says that for him, if someone says the word "actor,quot;, he immediately associates him with Irrfan Khan. From his aspiring days, Aaryan used to admire the actor and be inspired to be like him. Sharing a frame from Maqbool, his caption reads: ‘My first performance was in a workshop for my first movie where all I had to do was try to recreate a scene of Mr. Irrfan from Maqbool. And I failed. I keep trying that scene often. And I fail. First face that comes to mind when we think Actor. #IrrfanKhan Sir RIP ".