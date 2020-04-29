Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz FaceTime & # 39; 20 hours a day & # 39;

Garras reportedly stars in Karreuche Tran and her baby, Victor Cruz, Facetime more than 20 hours a day, as they are quarantined separately.

"I'm on this solo and it's not fun at all, but we probably talk 20 hours a day on FaceTime," Victor told Page Six.

He says that Karrueche has been teaching him how to cook.

"I'm shopping for different meats and fish, and she's literally on FaceTime guiding me through things, and everything turns out great," she shared, "I'm an expert on turkey tacos."

The former NFL star told Us Weekly in 2018, "She is so good to me."

It was speculated that they would rush to get married, but both are busy with their careers. Karrueche is an actress and Cruz is an ESPN analyst.

"I love her very much," Cruz said. "We are still growing and learning things from each other as we go along."