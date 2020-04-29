Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz FaceTime & # 39; 20 hours a day & # 39;

Garras reportedly stars in Karreuche Tran and her baby, Victor Cruz, Facetime more than 20 hours a day, as they are quarantined separately.

"I'm on this solo and it's not fun at all, but we probably talk 20 hours a day on FaceTime," Victor told Page Six.

He says that Karrueche has been teaching him how to cook.

"I'm shopping for different meats and fish, and she's literally on FaceTime guiding me through things, and everything turns out great," she shared, "I'm an expert on turkey tacos."

