Kanye West Buys Chicago Childhood Home Again

The rapper & # 39; Jesus Is King & # 39; He has bought back the house that was previously owned by his late mother Donda West, following Kim Kardashian's feud with rap star Rhymefest.

Kanye West He bought the place he called home as a child in Chicago, Illinois.

Charity managers at Donda & # 39; s House Inc., who had ties to the rapper, paid $ 225,000 for the South Shore platform in 2016 and planned to turn the place into an art center to honor the late mother of West, Donda.

West's rapper friend Rhymefest, a former student of Kanye's mother, was tasked with turning the building into an arts center for at-risk youth. He planned to make the pad the headquarters of the charity and add a recording studio and museum, but his dreams fell apart and the place fell into disrepair.

Now Kanye has taken over the place he called home in the 1980s, and it could become a project for his wife, Kim Kardashian West, who made it clear that she was interested in renovating the house and taking over the charity Donda & # 39; s House in a social media dispute with Rhymefest, real name Che Smith, in 2018.

"You have already taken advantage of Kanye's name and asked Kanye to donate money to you, so stop (with) your false policies and community lies," he wrote on Twitter. "The truth is that you have not been able to maintain the base. You better think I will make it my mission to take the House of Donda from you and let my children manage it the way it should be!"