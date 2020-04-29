Kanye and Kim are heading for divorce – arguing during quarantine!

The recent coronavirus quarantine is testing the marriage of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. And according to US Weekly, your marriage may have ended.

MTO News just got an early copy of the new issue of US Weekly and it was explosive. The mag claimed that there are "problems at home,quot; for Kanye and Kim. They report that while the coronavirus pandemic is testing everyone right now, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are having a hard time keeping their marriage together.

One person told the mag that "Kim and Kanye have been arguing a lot during the quarantine." And they added that "Kanye is really getting on Kim's nerves."

If Kanye and Kim are heading for divorce, it will be very expensive for the rapper. Forbes recently named him a billionaire, largely thanks to his line of Yeezy sneakers.

And while Kanye is making billions, Kim is trapped at home with the children.

The source told the magazine that the 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star feels that "all parenting duties are falling on her,quot; and that she is "frustrated."