Kandi Burruss congratulates her daughter, Riley Burruss, who finished her last day of school

Kandi Burruss is the proudest mother there is! She just told her fans that her beautiful daughter, Riley Burruss, has just finished her last day of school. Check out the message that the RHOA star shared on her social media account.

‘Congratulations to my baby @rileyburruss! She finished her last day of school today! I can not believe it. In this crazy world, my baby is about to start a new chapter. I love you riley !!!! & I am so proud of you! # classof2020 ", Kandi captioned her post.

People flooded the comment section with love and congratulated her on this great achievement.

Someone said, "I just saw on the news that the staff was giving these gifts!" And another follower posted this: "Congratulations, baby, the world is yours @rileyburruss,quot;.

A follower said, ‘Congratulations Riley! Now go kick a little butt! "And someone else posted this:" Congratulations @rileyburruss, keep up the good work. You're going far. "

A follower said, "Congratulations, Riley's cyber aunt is very proud of you, brained beauty."

Another commenter posted this message: ‘Congratulations Riley! My baby is a 2020 graduate! She is so depressed that God covers the children and lets them know that we are still proud of their accomplishments. "

Someone else wrote, "Congratulations Riley, the sky's the limit, keep making you and your mother proud."

In other news the other day, Kandi shared a video on her social media account that managed to impress some fans a lot. The video also sparked a lot of debate among fans in the comments.

You should definitely see this really interesting trailer that he shared on his social media account:

Man Coronaman: Stay home! This was so silly! @bhuntleyfilms did a great job with this message to #StayHome! #StayHomeGeorgia's Kandi captioned her post.

Fans watched his video and made sure to praise him.



