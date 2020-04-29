Kaley Cuoco Joins Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in 'Man From Toronto' – Up News Info

Big Bang Theory Student Kaley Cuoco to Join Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in Upcoming Action Comedy Toronto man from Sony Pictures, Up News Info has confirmed. The film will be released on September 17, 2021.

Patrick Hughes is directing the script for Robbie Fox, from a story by Fox and Jason Blumenthal, while Escape Artists "The Equalizer franchise, The positive) Oscar nominee Todd Black, Blumenthal and Oscar winner Steve Tisch are producing. Bill Bannerman is an executive producer.

The story follows the world's deadliest murderer, known as "The Toronto Man" and a man named Teddy who describes himself as "New York's greatest disaster." The two are in a rented Airbnb and are forced to team up and save the day.

In March it was announced that Sony stopped production of Toronto man due to the pandemic. This was followed by news that Harrelson replaced Jason Statham, who walked away from the project.

Cuoco can be seen in the upcoming HBO Max limited series Stewardess, who will also be an executive producer. She voices the main character of Harley Quinn for DC Universe and also serves as an EP in that series.

She is represented by SDB Partners, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Hansen Jacobson Teller Hoberman Newman Warren Richman Rush Kaller & Gellman.