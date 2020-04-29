Justin Bieber named Warrior by Avril Lavigne for his valiant battle with Lyme disease

Instagram

The hit maker & # 39; Sorry & # 39; and his brave fight against Lyme disease have inspired the singer of & # 39; Head Above Water & # 39; to write a song for their latest studio album.

Avril LavigneNew charity single "We Are Warriors" was inspired by fellow Canadian pop star Justin BieberThe battle with Lyme disease.

The song first appeared on the 2017 singer's album "Head Above Water" was "Warrior," but Avril modified the song to reflect the Covid-19 pandemic and honor those working on the front lines.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the "Girlfriend" star opened up the inspiration behind the song and confessed that she was inspired to write the tune in conversations with Justin, after she reached out to him to offer her own personal advice on fighting the illness.

"I approached like, 'Hey, here for you if you need any advice. I can share my knowledge with you,'" he said. "He was grateful for that, but I think he seems to be doing well. He released new music and also had a tour."

"He is also a warrior who beats Lyme and that was all the inspiration behind my song, Warrior," continues Lavigne. "Warrior and Head Above Water were the first two songs I wrote for this album because I was just out of the fight against Lyme disease, so naturally that was what was in my heart. I love being able to bring this out to the light. now and have it have a whole new meaning. "

The star isolated herself at home with friends when she had the idea to rework the track in an attempt to raise funds for the coronavirus relief efforts, explaining: "We were talking (about) re-recording the song, so I recorded Warrior changed it to We Are Warriors, in honor of all the frontline workers and everyone out there putting their lives at risk to keep us safe. "

"I wanted to show them that they are appreciated because they are the true warriors and the true heroes right now. They are holding the world together."

"We Are Warriors" is out now.