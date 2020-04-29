Jordyn Woods praises her community of fans of the sports team "FrstPlace,quot;

Jordyn Woods is very happy to see that her community of First Place sports team fans is really enjoying her merchandising, and she made sure to share her gratitude for this on her social media account. Check out his post he shared on IG below.

‘I had to put it in! How is my family in first place? I can't believe how fast and strong the community is growing and also the transformations that I am seeing of some of you so fast is incredible. Let's understand it! Happy Tuesday Jord ’Jordynn captioned her post.

Someone said: "I LOVE YOU Jordy, you are an inspiration, girl,quot; and another follower also burst into tears over Jordyn and said: "Yes, sister, I love you so much!" Let's get it. & # 39;

Another commenter posted: ‘Girl, I just finished my second workout for Week 4! I love how much more intense it gets as the weeks go by. There really is a drastic difference in my body from day 1 until now! Thanks 🤗 ’

A follower spoke about Jordyn's figure and said, "You are thicker than the tension between the Pistons and the Bulls," and a follower wrote, "I'm about to buy my,quot; First Place "show tmrw, excited."

Another Instagram installer raised Kylie Jenner, Jordy's former best friend, and said, ‘Kylie looks so sexy! When you are going to forgive and forget. "

Sparkling Kylie the other day, she and her best friend Stassie were filmed twerking and Stassie shared the clips on their social media. While many haters had something to say about this, there were also many fans who praised these beautiful ladies.

On the other hand, Jordyn has also been flexing on the estos gram these days, and has been sharing a beautiful curvy beach body.

Yesterday, Jordyn also showed off her best IG assets and shared her beach body once again.



