Jordyn Woods plans to record an album

After her brief stint on The Masked Singer, Jordyn Woods has revealed that she plans to record an album.

"I haven't been able to get to the studio. But as soon as everything clears up and we can go again and I can get to the studio, that's as soon as you guys can get [an album]," he told Entertainment Tonight. "Hopefully before the end of 2020. And I'm talking, like, ASAP."

She says she also wants to have her own label.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"Most likely, I will start my own label and sign under myself instead of going to a label," he revealed.

And Jordyn fans have to thank Jaden Smith for his new goals.

"Jaden has been one of my biggest motivators from the beginning. Last year when I was at home, I started writing and teaching myself how to play the piano and he is one of the first people to say, 'Jordyn, where is the album? & # 39; And this was even before going to the show or something.

"He always pressured me to really do something. So now it's finally happening," he said.