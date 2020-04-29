Jordyn Woods plans to record an album

After her brief stint on The Masked Singer, Jordyn Woods has revealed that she plans to record an album.

"I haven't been able to get to the studio. But as soon as everything clears up and we can go again and I can get to the studio, that's as soon as you guys can get [an album]," he told Entertainment Tonight. "Hopefully before the end of 2020. And I'm talking, like, ASAP."

