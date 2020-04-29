Jonas Brothers and More to Celebrate Class of 2020 – TV Special

Attention high school students: Hollywood wants to celebrate!

After the Coronavirus The pandemic prevented many students from participating in the end of the year activities, some famous faces are stepping forward to honor the graduating class.

ME! The news can confirm a tribute entitled Graduating together: America honors 2020 high school class It will air on May 16 on all four broadcast networks.

And yes, you can expect great star power to help with the celebration.

Lebron James, the Jonas brothers, Yara Shahidi, ITS., Bad bunny, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams, Megan Rapinoe and Loren Gray these are just a few of the familiar faces expected to appear in the hourly primetime special.

"We learned early in our work with students and families in Akron that education is much more than academic. It is a shared experience, a journey in which we are all together: students, parents, educators, members of the community and everyone around us. They, "LeBron said in a statement. "Now that that is not possible, we have been working to find ways to help families get through this really difficult time."