JoJo Siwa applauded people who told him to "act according to his age,quot; on TikTok

Yes, she is older than Charli D & # 39; Amelio.
She is the 16-year-old YouTube personality who is known for her bubbly videos and colorful style, which includes plenty of hair ties and sparkly pieces.
And on Sunday, JoJo revealed that she has seen the comments.
She turned to TikTok to address critics who tell her to "act at your age," synchronizing her lips with Doja Cat's "Boss Bitch,quot; lyrics:
"I'm not trying to be cool like you," she tightened her lips.
"She is older than Charli [D & # 39; Amelio] & # 39; is my personal favorite comment I get," captioned the video, which currently has 2.1 million views.
It's true: JoJo is older than her fellow TikTok star Charli, who is 15, and will soon be 16.
Personally, I think the JoJo clapback was quite fun and smart. I love a good clapback.
Live and let live, I say.
What do you think of the people who tell JoJo to "act at his age,quot;? Tell me in the comments!
