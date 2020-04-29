John Legend becomes chef during the running of the bulls

WENN

John Legend he has taken on a new job in confinement as head chef at home, despite the fact that his wife Chrissy Teigen He is an expert in cooking.

The hit maker "All of Me" has found that he has a lot of free time, so he's showing off his culinary skills.

In a new episode of the British singer / songwriter Jessie Wareis popular "Table Manners"The John podcast says," (I'm) primarily responsible for making breakfast at home, so I cook pancakes for my kids, cook omelets for me and Chrissy, waffles, French toast. "

"Pretty much any kind of breakfast you can think of: bacon, sausages, all those things that I'm responsible for."

And although Chrissy is a successful cookbook author, John enjoys a small role change as the family hangs out due to the coronavirus crisis.

"She gets tired of cooking," he admits, "especially when she's done with her book (the last kitchen). It's almost like when I'm done touring, I don't want to sing for a while. I think she feels the same way when she's just finished. finish a book. She's been through it for a while and she's not feeling creative at the time. "

"So she is happy to help me and sometimes I take care of all the food; sometimes I will be her so-chef and we will do it together (and) sometimes I will make breakfast or lunch for the children, but she will make dinner for me and for her. "

Of course, there is a vital ingredient that the superstar needs while wearing his chef's hat.

"I like playing music while I cook," adds John, "so I often stream or make a playlist of things I've already collected from some of my favorites from this or that of artists (sic). Sometimes I listen to an album. , but most of the time they are playlists. "

Hear all about John's new reign as king of the kitchen on the "Table Manners" podcast.