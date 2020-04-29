Joe West called a Red Sox-Yankees playoff game "the craziest,quot; he's ever seen

Veteran MLB referee Joe West didn't have to think much about his answer when Buster Olney asked him about the "craziest game,quot; he had been a part of throughout his career.

"One of the most intense games I was in was the playoff game between Boston and New York, where Alex Rodriguez hit the glove of pitcher (Bronson) Arroyo and took it from his hands," West told Olney. Olney's Podcast "Baseball Tonight,quot;.

West was referring to Game 6 of the 2004 ALCS, when his team of officials made a call that resulted in fans at Yankee Stadium throwing baseballs and trash onto the field.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Red Sox were leading 4-2 with Derek Jeter at first base when Rodriguez hit the ball toward Arroyo, who calmly sent it in and went to score it near first base. Rodríguez pulled the ball out of Arroyo's glove and was called safe at first, while Jeter scored to make it a one-run game.

"I didn't know what the failure was at first," Arroyo said after the game. "I knew what I had done, but I wasn't sure it was legal. He hit me on the arm and released the ball.

Red Sox manager Terry Francona came out to discuss the call, and West, at home, had a vision of the play and eventually helped reverse the call. Rodríguez was out and Jeter returned to the first.

"Yankees fans threw everything in the world at us," West recalled on the podcast. “A guy threw his BMW keys at (referee) John Hirschbeck at third base. In fact, we had to go find the riot team to go out on the field and calm everything down.

"It was intense. As soon as the police came out, they arrested 15 or 16 people, and then it was over. But they were still yelling at us when the game was over. "

For West, the most memorable part of the game came the day after, before the Red Sox won Game 7 at Yankee Stadium and defeated St. Louis in their first World Series victory since 1918.

"We really got a little ovation from the fans because they knew we had called him well, and it was against his home team," he said. "That is probably the most interesting or unusual thing I have witnessed, is to receive a standing ovation after we call something against the team." It was incredible. "