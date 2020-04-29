Joe Manganiello shaved his beard in quarantine and I'm not okay to be dramatic

This is Joe Manganiello.
Or at least that It was Joe Manganiello.
On Saturday, Modern Family Star Sofia Vergara uploaded photos of a picnic in the yard with her husband, and there was something noticeably different about Joe …
Like the fact that HIS GLORIOUS BEARD SHAVED HIM !!!!
I hate to say it … I hope I don't sound ridiculous, but I don't know who this bearded man is.
His new image took many people by surprise:
This person said that he was going against the current, the pun intended:
Truth be told, Joe's carelessness was the highlight for me every time I hit the red carpet:
But I guess I'll have to settle for this shaved look for now.
I only know it will be me when Joe's beard grows back:
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!