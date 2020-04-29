Home Entertainment Joe Manganiello shaved his beard in quarantine and I'm not okay to...

Joe Manganiello shaved his beard in quarantine and I'm not okay to be dramatic

Bradley Lamb
This is Joe Manganiello.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Or at least that It was Joe Manganiello.

knowyourmeme.com

The 43-year-old actor, known for his roles in movies like 2002 Spiderman and Magic mike, has done something drastic while in quarantine.

On Saturday, Modern Family Star Sofia Vergara uploaded photos of a picnic in the yard with her husband, and there was something noticeably different about Joe …

Like the fact that HIS GLORIOUS BEARD SHAVED HIM !!!!

I hate to say it … I hope I don't sound ridiculous, but I don't know who this bearded man is.

Still handsome! But different.

His new image took many people by surprise:

This person said that he was going against the current, the pun intended:

Truth be told, Joe's carelessness was the highlight for me every time I hit the red carpet:

Valerie Macon / Getty Images

But I guess I'll have to settle for this shaved look for now.

I only know it will be me when Joe's beard grows back:

