Joe Jonas talks about plans for his first wedding anniversary with Sophie Turner, admits he must be creative during COVID-19 shutdown

The first anniversary of the wedding of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Las Vegas is fast approaching, and the singer recently spoke about his idea for the celebration. As the couple isolates themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jonas says he is considering recreating Sin City at home.

During an appearance in The Late Late Show Earlier this week, Jonas told James Corden that he and Turner would likely have returned to Las Vegas to celebrate their first anniversary if there had not been a closure. But now, her backup plan is to recreate the city of Nevada within her home since they can't go out and celebrate.

"I think we would have returned to Las Vegas," Jonas said. “So if you can keep a secret I'd say I could try recreating Las Vegas in our house, I have a DJ setup; we could make a disco. "

Corden added his own suggestion, saying that Jonas could get his wedding's Elvis impersonator to join the celebration via Zoom. The singer considered the idea, joking that if he does, he would make sure Elvis signed a confidentiality agreement this time.

Jonas and Turner were married in a surprise wedding on May 1, 2019, after the Jonas brothers performed at the Billboard Music Awards. Joe's brothers Nick and Kevin were their groomsmen during the ceremony, and Turner wore a wedding dress for the occasion.

Famous guests in attendance included Khalid, Dan + Shay, and Diplo, and it was actually Diplo who posted pictures of the ceremony on their Instagram story and revealed the secret that Joe and Sophie had officially become husband and wife.

Almost two months later, on June 29, 2019, Jonas and Turner had a great second wedding in front of family and friends (including their bridesmaid and game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams) in a castle in France. According to People According to the magazine, the couple had always planned to hold a large, traditional wedding in Europe, but the swift ceremony in Las Vegas was necessary to legalize the marriage.

While talking to Corden, Joe Jonas admitted that since the beginning of their relationship, he and Sophie Turner have been "that sickening couple,quot; that celebrates every milestone.

"We used to be the couple that we would celebrate every few days," he said. "Then it would be as if we had been dating for a week, we would have a party or a big dinner, or like, a month has passed … and we were that nauseating couple." Now I think we've relaxed a lot. "



