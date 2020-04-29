Joe Giudice's deportation appeal is denied

TO UPDATE: Joe GiudiceThe deportation appeal has been denied, according to court records obtained by E! News.

A source says Giudice and his legal team are discussing possible next steps in the ongoing immigration case, but their hope is fleeting.

"Your next legal option is to file a petition with the full Third Circuit Court and you have 45 days to do so," the source explains. "His last legal option if he denies that is to petition the Supreme Court. It is not yet determined whether he will take the next steps to further appeal, but it is being discussed."

The source adds: "When they turned down the opportunity to hear oral arguments, that is generally not a good sign, and it turns out it was not. However, his team gained some optimism when the case was closed since November without any Third Circuit decision. but unfortunately it did not turn out to be an indication that there would be a favorable decision. "

UPDATE: The next Joe Giudice chapter begins now.

The Giudice family lawyer confirms E! The news that Joe has been released from US ICE custody. USA And he's currently on a plane to Italy. "We are very happy that Joe is free, but very sad that he is not yet home where he belongs." James Leonard he said in a statement.

"On October 10, 2018, an immigration judge determined that Giuseppe,quot; Joe "Giudice's convictions of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud constituted serious crimes and declared him legally ineligible for cancellation of removal under the Act. of Immigration and Nationality and ordered his expulsion. "ICE said in a statement. "The Board of Immigration Appeals affirmed the decision of the immigration judge. Mr. Giudice is a criminal recidivist, who has been convicted of six separate criminal offenses spanning 27 years, from 1988 to his imprisonment for his most recent conviction. October 12, he was successfully brought from the United States to Italy, as ordered by the court. "

Joe Giudice is going home.

Not his wife, New Jersey Royal Housewives& # 39; s Teresa Giudiceand their four daughters in New Jersey. To his native Italy. For now.