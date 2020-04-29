Joe Giudice maintains that & # 39; belongs to the United States & # 39; after the third deportation appeal is denied

Instagram

The lawyer of the husband of the star of & # 39; The Real Housewives of New Jersey & # 39 ;, Teresa Giudice, says that her client is & # 39; very positive about life & # 39; even though he is still not allowed to return to the United States.

The result of Joe GiudiceThe last resort of deportation is here, to your dismay. On Wednesday April 27, it was revealed that Teresa GiudiceHis husband lost his third deportation appeal, which means that he must remain in Italy and remain separated from his children for a little longer.

Speaking of the result, Joe James J. Leonard's attorney said in a statement: "We have always maintained that Joe Giudice belongs to the United States with his family, not Italy." And he adds: "The immigration laws in our country are draconian and outdated and must be reviewed by members of Congress with a vision of the future."

James, however, says his client is "very positive about life." He talks about the life of the former reality star in his home country: "He is in Italy doing his best to keep himself busy and stay healthy. I know he is working on some projects that I am sure he will soon find out. By now, it is day at a time like all the others. "

As for whether Joe will appeal the decision again, James explains: "That will be discussed with Joe and his immigration attorney in the coming days."

The decision comes months after Joe returned to Italy after his 41-month prison sentence for wire fraud and bankruptcy fraud charges. In his ruling, the presiding judge said the 47-year-old man committed an aggravated felony that provides grounds for deportation. Joe's attorney argued that "because his loans were later forgiven, there was no loss," but the court "was not persuaded." Joe's appeal was also denied on two technicality grounds.

After Joe's return to Italy, he confirmed in December 2019 that he and Teresa had separated after 20 years of marriage. "It's time to let go," he wrote on Instagram along with a side-by-side photo of him and his estranged wife. The former couple, however, had no plans to divorce at the time.