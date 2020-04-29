Joe Biden assault charge sparks Republican attacks, Dem worries – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – A sexual assault charge is posing Joe Biden's first major challenge as a Democratic presidential candidate, fueling Republican attacks and leaving many in his own party in an awkward situation.

Biden's campaign has denied the accusation of her former Senate staff member Tara Reade, who said Biden assaulted her in the basement of a Capitol Hill office building in the 1990s. But the story drew new attention this week after two of Reade's associates said he previously told them about elements of his allegations.

Republicans who are concerned about President Donald Trump's increasingly precarious political position are taking advantage of the accusation of portraying Democrats as hypocrites who only defend women who allege wrongdoing against conservatives. They are investigating despite the fact that it could renew attention on the multiple sexual assault allegations brought against Trump.

Democrats, meanwhile, are in an awkward position of vigorously validating the women who present their stories while defending the man who will be their standard-bearer in what many in the party consider the most important choice of their lives.

The tension increases because Biden himself says nothing about the accusation.

Like many Americans, he has spent the past few weeks at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He hasn't held a press conference since April 2, before various news organizations reported Reade's story. Public appearances he has made, such as fundraising events or events with prominent Democrats, have been controlled.

Some Democrats say that approach doesn't work and are urging a stronger response.

"The campaign has issued statements, but he has not issued any statements in his own voice," said former chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Donna Brazile. "It is not helping, it is just damaging, not only for the person who has come forward, but it is also hurting the candidate."

Lis Smith, who worked as a chief strategist on Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaign, also called on the Biden campaign to speak.

"These allegations have not been found to be credible, so it is in the interest of the Biden campaign to nip this in the bud and do it quickly," he said.

The November competition between Biden and Trump will be the first presidential race of the #MeToo era, which has prompted numerous women to file allegations of sexual assault. Trump himself has been accused of assault and unwanted contact by numerous women, allegations that he denies. He was forced to apologize during the 2016 campaign after being heard on tape, bragging about using his fame to attack women.

