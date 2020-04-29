Joe Alwyn's latest post shows he's quarantined with Taylor Swift

Joe AlwynThe latest photos are perfect!

The 29-year-old English actor took advantage of his Instagram Stories to share some adorable cat photos. Because who doesn't love pet content?

In addition to the faint snapshots, many eagle-eyed fans noticed that the fluffy feline looked like one of Taylor SwiftThe cats.

Swifties knows the Lover Songstress is the proud mother of three fur babies: Meredith Gray, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button. From the look of Joe's footage, it looked like he was introducing Taylor's new addition to his pet family, Benjamin.

The cute photos showed the little boy hiding under a rug, inside a few boxes and brown paper bags. In another Instagram story, the Harriet The actor shared a selfie of himself drinking what appeared to be white wine.

With his latest posts on social media, it's clear he's having a good time with his girlfriend during quarantine.

Still skeptical? Taylor recently shared a photo of Olivia, and the same rug that Benjamin was hiding in in Joe's post is identical.