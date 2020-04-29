Joe Alwyn's latest post shows he's quarantined with Taylor Swift

Joe AlwynThe latest photos are perfect!
The 29-year-old English actor took advantage of his Instagram Stories to share some adorable cat photos. Because who doesn't love pet content?
In addition to the faint snapshots, many eagle-eyed fans noticed that the fluffy feline looked like one of Taylor SwiftThe cats.
Swifties knows the Lover Songstress is the proud mother of three fur babies: Meredith Gray, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button. From the look of Joe's footage, it looked like he was introducing Taylor's new addition to his pet family, Benjamin.
The cute photos showed the little boy hiding under a rug, inside a few boxes and brown paper bags. In another Instagram story, the Harriet The actor shared a selfie of himself drinking what appeared to be white wine.
With his latest posts on social media, it's clear he's having a good time with his girlfriend during quarantine.
Still skeptical? Taylor recently shared a photo of Olivia, and the same rug that Benjamin was hiding in in Joe's post is identical.
Lately, the two of them have been slowly sharing more information about their romance.
In February the Cats Star celebrated her boyfriend's birthday with an intimate dinner at London's hot spot Bob Bob Ricard. According to a source, Ed Sheeran, Cherry born and other close friends joined the couple at the restaurant.
Also, Taylor briefly talked about their relationship in her Netflix documentary, American Miss.
"I was also falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced, and solid life," he said.
During this time in quarantine, Taylor has been helping with Coronavirus relief efforts.
Earlier this month, he performed in the comfort of his home during the One world: together at home concert, which was organized by Lady Gaga, Global Citizen and the World Health Organization.
Also, in March, the "Me!" the singer donated money to her fans who were impacted by COVID-19.
One of the fifties to get help, Holly Turner, he said to E! News: "I saw that he had just started following me on Tumblr, so I was jumping and screaming about it, and then I saw that the main post on Tumblr was about the fact that he was struggling financially and I thought: 'There's no way way is following me for that. Then I started to lose my mind even more. "
It is only a matter of time before Taylor makes a cameo about her boyfriend's stories with her cats.
