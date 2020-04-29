Jimmy Kimmel talks about the "saddest part,quot; of having to organize the Kobe Bryant memorial service

As you know, Jimmy Kimmel was the host of the Kobe Bryant memorial that took place at the Staples Center and was even televised so that his millions of fans could pay their respects as well. Also, the host of the nightly show was friends with the NBA legend, so the meeting was definitely very difficult for him as well.

In fact, he couldn't help but shed a few tears too, and now he's opening up about what was the saddest part of the entire monument in his opinion.

While on Watch What Happens Live, Jimmy shared with host Andy Cohen, who was really nervous about hosting the sad event, as he didn't know at first that it would all be on television.

"I thought it was a somewhat intimate and fanatical family," he said.

Speaking of which, he also shared the saddest part as far as he was concerned and it was seeing the family that Kobe and his daughter Giana left behind, sitting in the front row when he hosted the event.

As you know, the basketball legend and his second daughter are survived by Kobe's parents, Joe and Pam, his wife Vanessa, and their three other daughters.

"That's a killer, you know, looking at those kids and Vanessa and you know, Kobe's parents, and just realizing that, sad as it is for all of us, this is a million times worse for them." Jimmy explained.

During the event, the host was definitely very excited during his opening remarks, saying in part: & # 39; This is a sad day but it is also a celebration of life, of their lives and of life itself in the building where Those of us who are Lakers and Kobe fans celebrated some of the best moments of our lives. I don't think any of us could have imagined this. Wherever you go, you see his face, his number, Gigi's face, his number, everywhere at every intersection. "



