Jennifer Hudson asks social media if they see a resemblance between her and Megan Thee Stallion after her friends say they look alike

Roommates, one of the fun things about social media is realizing that there are more celebrity-like people than you realize; This is also the case when it comes to celebrities who look alike. Jennifer Hudson recently asked her fans on social media if they see a resemblance between her and Megan Thee Stallion after her friends told her they were alike.

Recently on social media there was a complete thread about celebrities who look like each other that quickly became one of the main trending topics. Well, maybe, this should also have included Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson and Megan Thee Stallion.

In an Instagram post, Jennifer posted a photo of herself alongside Megan and included a text message from one of her friends saying "I thought it was you for a second." Of course, he was referring to Megan, who in the photo had long dark hair with bangs and the photo Jennifer posted also had the same hair.

In her caption, Jennifer wrote:

“So I woke up to this text message from my friend @ lancetate1 today saying he thought this was me for a second. So I decided to take some photos and see, I get a lot. What do you think? @ theestallion hey she cute !!!!! I wonder if she does too. #wild,quot;

Meanwhile, Megan is currently on top after releasing the official remix of her hit song "Savage,quot; with none other than Beyoncé.

