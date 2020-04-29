Home Entertainment Jenji Kohan working on the Social Distance series for Netflix

Jenji Kohan working on the Social Distance series for Netflix

Jenji Kohan, the creator of Orange is the new black, is doing a new anthology series titled Social distance for Netflix, according to IndieWire.

in a statement Launched on Twitter, the show's executive producers described the project as an attempt to "reflect a strange and perplexing new reality" that everyone has been experiencing since the start of covid-19. The series will be produced virtually and the cast, which has yet to be announced, will be filmed while Kohan and his team produce from their respective homes. Their goal is not only to observe the protocol of social distancing, but also to highlight the "unique, personal and deeply human stories that illustrate how we are living apart, together." I can't think of anything I want to see less of, apart from a long television song.

Reflecting a strange reality is a lovely idea, in theory, and perhaps when the world is on the other side of this pandemic, Kohan can produce an Oscar-winning epic drama about these special times. But right now, there is no indication of how long the social estrangement will continue (and a release date for the show hasn't been set). People want to escape from their homes, their children and their partners. Do more shows about the outdoors! And tell people what's going on out there.

