Jeffree Star just spilled more tea on his feud with James Charles

Jeffree star keep giving James Charles and Tati Westbook the hour of the day.
During this week's episode of Mom's basement Podcast, the famous YouTuber and makeup artist is spilling even more tea on his enmity with James and Tati. As fans will remember, this online dispute started when Tati released a 40-minute video cutting all ties to James after posting an Instagram story promoting Sugarbear Sleep Vitamins, the direct competitor of the Tati brand.
How does Jeffree fit into this scenario? He, among other YouTube stars, starred in the drama and voiced his own complaints about James.
So now, in this week's podcast episode, the host asked Jeffree, "Is James Charles a danger to society? Is he a predator?" This was referring to a tweet since removed in which Jeffree calls James a "danger to society,quot; and also called him a "predator," adding that "everything Tati said is 100% true."
"Listen …" Jeffree started when he appeared on the podcast episode. "There is a long pause because it is a very complicated situation … it is a very complicated question."
"I am 100% comfortable (with your question), it is going to bother a lot of people, but the truth is that someone … and right now … legally I cannot say who, but someone told us some things and we trust the that person's opinion and then another person said a few things that were friends with that man and really convinced us that he was a predator, "Jeffree explained. "At the end of the day, I'm not going to get the victim out of James Charles. If it's real because I don't know if it's real."
He went on to say that he is so "screwed,quot; because people made him look like the villain, referring to fans who accused him of "ruining,quot; James' career.
"No, Tati did it and uploaded a 40 minute video about him and he should never have uploaded that, but he did," he continued. "And for some reason, James thinks that Shane and I are trying to ruin his life and orchestrate everything as if we care. You think we care about dragging or ruining someone … for what? We are our own superstars, we are our own lane We're doing our thing together and we've done so much magic, why would we want to take someone down? We don't give a shit. "
The makeup artist also cleared the air about her relationship with Tati.
"We are not currently Tati's friends," he said. "Are we enemies? No. But we are not friends."
He went on to cite all the attention he and Shane were receiving and the blame that had been attributed to what happened to James, but went on to point out that it was Tati who started the fight. "But I understand, I am more interesting, she is safe," he said.
"I just think Tati … she took a big hit," he continued. "I don't know if she's red, but it's a different vibe."
Finally, Jeffree said he believes that people just want to "create an enmity,quot; between him and James, but "there is no enmity. There is no competition. I have been doing this for a long time."
%MINIFYHTML3b31d2ec137e2821df5fd78646e3bbd114%