Jeffree Star just spilled more tea on his feud with James Charles

"I am 100% comfortable (with your question), it is going to bother a lot of people, but the truth is that someone … and right now … legally I cannot say who, but someone told us some things and we trust the that person's opinion and then another person said a few things that were friends with that man and really convinced us that he was a predator, "Jeffree explained. "At the end of the day, I'm not going to get the victim out of James Charles. If it's real because I don't know if it's real."

He went on to say that he is so "screwed,quot; because people made him look like the villain, referring to fans who accused him of "ruining,quot; James' career.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"No, Tati did it and uploaded a 40 minute video about him and he should never have uploaded that, but he did," he continued. "And for some reason, James thinks that Shane and I are trying to ruin his life and orchestrate everything as if we care. You think we care about dragging or ruining someone … for what? We are our own superstars, we are our own lane We're doing our thing together and we've done so much magic, why would we want to take someone down? We don't give a shit. "