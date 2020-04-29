Jeffree Star just spilled more tea on his feud with James Charles

Jeffree star keep giving James Charles and Tati Westbook the hour of the day.

During this week's episode of Mom's basement Podcast, the famous YouTuber and makeup artist is spilling even more tea on his enmity with James and Tati. As fans will remember, this online dispute started when Tati released a 40-minute video cutting all ties to James after posting an Instagram story promoting Sugarbear Sleep Vitamins, the direct competitor of the Tati brand.

How does Jeffree fit into this scenario? He, among other YouTube stars, starred in the drama and voiced his own complaints about James.

So now, in this week's podcast episode, the host asked Jeffree, "Is James Charles a danger to society? Is he a predator?" This was referring to a tweet since removed in which Jeffree calls James a "danger to society,quot; and also called him a "predator," adding that "everything Tati said is 100% true."

"Listen …" Jeffree started when he appeared on the podcast episode. "There is a long pause because it is a very complicated situation … it is a very complicated question."